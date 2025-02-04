Ex-WWE employee calls out Jey Uso for alleged massive botch on RAW

Jey Uso appeared last night on WWE RAW to cut a promo following his Royal Rumble win. However, a former WWE employee pointed out that the former Intercontinental Champion seemingly made a massive botch.

After winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41, Uso kicked off last night's episode of Monday Night RAW. The 39-year-old received an enormous reaction from the crowd. During his promo, the former Bloodline member paused several times as he got emotional and shed some tears. World Heavyweight Champion Gunther then confronted Uso and told him that he would destroy him if they battled at WrestleMania.

While commenting on Uso's promo on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci claimed Uso looked lost in the ring. He believes the Royal Rumble winner forgot his promo. Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in the Stamford-based company, stated that the former Intercontinental Champion has to improve his promo skills:

"He needs to pick up his promo game big time. He stopped for a long time. He just looked lost at one point. Look, I've been ringside a long time and I've seen a lot of guys cut a lot of promos. I'm seriously thinking he got lost and he forgot his promo and he had to set and reset to get ready to say what he had to say so the cue points come where Gunther comes in the ring. He needs to pick up his promo game big time here. I love the Yeeting stuff, but now, they're putting you on another level and that level is Cody [Rhodes], Roman [Reigns], [John] Cena. And now you gotta carry the ball and run with it big time," he said. [52:17 - 52:56]

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan discussed Jey Uso's chances of winning a world championship at WrestleMania. He claimed the 39-year-old would lose if he decided to challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Meanwhile, the TNA legend predicted that Uso would win the World Heavyweight Championship if he challenges Gunther:

"[Does Jey Uso win at WrestleMania?] No. I know it's a horrible story like not to have him win but he ain't beating Cody, so it might be against, what's his name, Gunther, potentially. I can see that because they planted the seeds already if you remember, with Gunther talking down to Jey a lot, calling him a street rat and he sucks, he's not good enough, he's not championship material, people confuse him with his brother still, that kinda thing. So, they did plant that seed. So, I could see him beating Gunther. If it's Gunther, yes, I could see him beating him," he said.

After his heated face-off with Gunther on RAW, Jey Uso is set to appear on SmackDown this Friday to confront The American Nightmare. It would be interesting to see which champion he chooses to face at this year's Show of Shows.

