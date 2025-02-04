Jey Uso's line to Gunther on WWE RAW was unfortunately "as flat as flat can be," says unhappy veteran (Exclusive)

The seeds for several WWE WrestleMania feuds were planted on RAW, with Jey Uso and Gunther engaging in a heated face-off. Jey's closing line, however, was pretty underwhelming, according to Vince Russo.

WWE's first Monday Night RAW after the 2025 Royal Rumble unsurprisingly started with the winner of the men's match getting a loud pop from the crowd. An emotional Jey Uso thanked the fans for backing him in recent years and admitted he'd never imagined achieving success as a singles performer.

Gunther confronted the Royal Rumble winner and explained why he wasn't too excited about facing Jey Uso again for the World Heavyweight Championship. Jey Uso responded rather typically by promising to walk out of WrestleMania as a world champion, irrespective of who he wrestles at the show.

Vince Russo found the last line from Jey Uso to be very flat, predictable, and repetitive. For a Royal Rumble winner preparing for the biggest match of his career, Russo expected better from Jey, as he briefly revealed on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

"Gunther comes out, and cuts a typical Gunther promo and I just felt, when Jey says, somebody just talked about predictability, I'm going to walk out of WrestleMania as WWE Champion. That was as flat as flat as can be. That was just such a cookie-cutter finish line flatter than flat, Chris." [50:oo onwards]

Jey Uso has noted that he will go to SmackDown next to speak with Cody Rhodes, but there is little chance he will choose the undisputed champion.

The current direction seems to be another crack at Gunther's belt, and Jey Uso looks hell-bent on getting the job done at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

