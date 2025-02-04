"It's not good TV" - Former WWE personality rips into Jey Uso's RAW segment (Exclusive)

All eyes were on Jey Uso as the 2025 Royal Rumble winner began this week's Monday Night RAW. The opening segment, however, took too long to truly begin and Vince Russo discussed the issues it could cause from a TV standpoint.

For starters, Vince Russo was impressed by the reaction Jey Uso got from the live audience, noting that it was a "tremendous" response after a rather controversial Royal Rumble win.

Jey Uso got loud cheers before he proceeded to cut a promo about never expecting to become a top singles star. As pointed out on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't like that Jey took a lot of time before getting his first word in.

From a viewer's perspective sitting at home, Vince Russo felt the format and pacing of the segment weren't ideal.

"My first note, great freaking response, that's my first note on this show. Jey got an absolutely tremendous response, but again guys, I'm just going to say it because I think this hurts their television ratings. 14 minutes before he says a word. It's not good TV, it's just not." [49:07 - 49:31]

Vince Russo clarified that, for the fans in the arena, the experience would have been great. He also gave WWE credit for getting many things right in recent years but was still not convinced about the company's ability to garner good TV ratings consistently.

"Like Chris [Featherstone] said, if you're there, it's great. If you're at the party, it's great. If you're yeeting, it's great. If you're sitting at home, it's like, 'Okay, we get the yeet, let's get on with it.' We can say the WWE is great at a lot of things, selling out arenas, merch, TV deals, and Saudi Arabia. Okay, bro, they are great at a lot of things. They are not great at television ratings, man. That's a fact." [From 49:32 onwards]

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is officially underway and Jey Uso's story to the world title will be among the biggest angles on TV in the coming weeks.

