WWE legend shares honest take on Jey Uso's big win at Royal Rumble

Jey Uso won the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday. Recently, Hall of Famer Booker T shared his honest thoughts on the OG Bloodline member making history at Lucas Oil Stadium.

At the premium live event, The YEET Master entered the multi-man contest at number 20. He impressively eliminated competitors such as Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and even John Cena, who was one of the final two contenders, to ultimately reign supreme.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T reflected on the former Intercontinental Champion's 2025 Royal Rumble win. The WWE legend said he was more focused on the emotional impact of the moment for Jey Uso than the potential championship opportunities it presented.

"I wasn't thinking about the title [opportunity that Jey Uso earned] or anything like that; I was just in the moment, I was happy that he had won on that night. That was the biggest night of his career and to have that moment to be blessed with that moment. Just one time in your career, you walk away and say, 'Man, I won the Royal Rumble, back in 2025, [sic] such and such was in the ring,'" Booker said. [From 05:42 to 06:05]

Wrestling analyst predicts Jey Uso could dethrone top WWE Superstar at WrestleMania 41

Analyst Sam Roberts also spoke about The YEET Master punching his ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Following this big win, Jey could either challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship or Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship if the two remain champions.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts speculated that Jey Uso could betray Cody Rhodes, leading to The American Nightmare's defeat at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

"I mean, who knows? If staying on the same theme, maybe Jey Uso is the friend Cody Rhodes thought he had that goes to WrestleMania 41. [Megan Morant: Maybe Cody Rhodes loses a friend in Jey Uso and loses at WrestleMania 41.] Maybe," Roberts said.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see whether Main Event Jey challenges Cody Rhodes or Gunther at WWE WrestleMania.

