Congratulations to WWE star Jey Uso

Jey Uso just achieved a huge milestone in his career. He will now get a massive opportunity in the future.

Since becoming a singles star, Jey Uso has grown to become one of the most popular wrestlers on the WWE roster. He can get the crowd to react to his entrance in a way unlike any other. Jey has also found success as a singles wrestler. He won the Intercontinental Championship last year but soon lost it due to interference from the new Bloodline.

Since the loss, Jey has been focused on moving up the ladder in WWE. He has had his sights set on a world title for a while and even challenged Gunther for his gold at Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas. Despite a hard-fought battle, he was unable to win the championship. However, Jey never gave up.

Main Event Jey competed in tonight's Royal Rumble match and won by eliminating John Cena. Now, he will main event WrestleMania 41, making him the first WWE star to headline The Grandest Stage of Them All as a tag team wrestler and a singles star in the modern era. Jey main evented Night One of WrestleMania 39, where he teamed up with Jimmy Uso to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

It will be interesting to see which champion Jey Uso will challenge at WrestleMania 41.

