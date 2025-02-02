Jey Uso would dethrone major WWE star at WrestleMania 41, predicts analyst, following Royal Rumble win

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 became a major highlight in Jey Uso's career as he won the Men's match and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41. Recently, Sam Roberts predicted that Main Event Jey could end up dethroning Cody Rhodes.

Jey Uso did the unthinkable at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event when he eliminated John Cena to win the gimmick match in Indianapolis. This opens two doors for Main Event Jey. He can either go after Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship or Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts thinks a storyline in which The Yeet Master goes after Cody Rhodes would work. Megan Morant also thinks Main Event Jey could dethrone The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 at the cost of their friendship:

"I mean, who knows? If staying on the same theme, maybe Jey Uso is the friend Cody Rhodes thought he had that goes to WrestleMania 41. [Megan Morant: Maybe Cody Rhodes loses a friend in Jey Uso and loses at WrestleMania 41.] Maybe," Roberts said. (From 49:00 to 49:15)

John Cena addresses loss at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 against Jey Uso

Earlier this year, it was announced John Cena would compete in his final Royal Rumble match in the Stamford-based promotion. During the match, he made it to the final two against Jey Uso and lost the match to Main Event Jey to close the show.

Speaking at the press conference after Royal Rumble 2025, John Cena addressed his heartbreaking loss to The Yeet Master and stated that it would be best for the business if he headlined WrestleMania 41 and captured the World Championship for the seventeenth time before retiring:

"Unfortunately, tonight, it dawned on me that that's not best for business. What is best for business is I Main Event Wrestlemania, and what is best for business is, for the first time, I confidently say that I'm gonna win a 17th championship," Cena said.

The Cenation Leader has already declared his entry into the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match where he has another opportunity to earn a World Title shot heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see what transpires next en route to The Showcase of the Immortals.

