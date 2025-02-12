Neither Jey Uso nor Charlotte Flair will main-event WWE WrestleMania 41, predicts analyst

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair have won the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, respectively. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts claimed neither will headline WrestleMania 41.

Following his Royal Rumble victory, Jey Uso confronted both the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, and the World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, before choosing to challenge the latter at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. Meanwhile, Flair stood face-to-face with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, NXT Women's Champion Guilia, and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. However, she has yet to choose her WrestleMania opponent.

While Royal Rumble winners are supposed to main-event WrestleMania, according to WWE rules, not all previous victors did. On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts disclosed that he currently believes neither Uso nor Flair will headline this year's Show of Shows:

Trending

"If you're asking me right now, I don't think Jey Uso or Charlotte will be in the last [match] of either night one or night two of WrestleMania this year. Could be wrong. Could absolutely be wrong. But I don't think so," he said. [1:11:26 - 1:11:40]

WWE veteran also thinks Jey Uso won't headline WrestleMania

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman also predicted that Jey Uso would not main-event WrestleMania 41 despite winning the Men's Royal Rumble.

The wrestling veteran suggested the former Intercontinental Champion could kick off one of the two WrestleMania nights:

"I don't think he's gonna be a part of the main event even though that's what it's supposed to be when you win the Royal Rumble because I've always said if you start a show off and everybody is Yeeting, that's an incredible look," he said.

Jey Uso had previously headlined night one of WrestleMania 39 when he teamed up with his twin brother, Jimmy, to fight Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. It will be interesting to see if he does it again this year.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback