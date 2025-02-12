Jey Uso's career may witness massive twist if he loses to Gunther at WrestleMania 41, says WWE analyst

Jey Uso is set to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently addressed what could happen to the popular RAW star if he loses at the Show of Shows.

Earlier this month, Uso overcame 29 other superstars to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Last Monday on RAW, the 39-year-old was attacked by World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The former Bloodline member then informed The Ring General that he would challenge him for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania.

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, a fan asked Sam Roberts what could possibly happen to Uso if he lost to Gunther at the Showcase of the Immortals. The RAW Talk host claimed Jacob Fatu could step in to help his cousin in a surprising scenario:

"I think if he were to lose at WrestleMania, it would require a full storyline about Jey rebuilding. You know what would be cool if Jey lost at WrestleMania? I would want to see Jacob come to Jey to help him. And Jey fall for the same tricks that he fell for with Roman because he's vulnerable because he lost, except now under Jacob Fatu. And Jacob is now kinda manipulating Jey. That's probably where I would have to go because it would be tough to just be like, 'Okay, I've lost to Gunther three times, one of them at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble. You were right, I shouldn't have won,'" he said. [1:07:43 - 1:08:31]

Ex-WWE writer thinks Jey Uso will beat Gunther at WrestleMania

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo slammed the Stamford-based company for booking Jey Uso versus Gunther at WrestleMania 41, claiming it was predictable.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran predicted that the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner will leave Las Vegas with the World Heavyweight Championship:

"Let me tell you something, man. You thought I won you money by telling you Jey Uso was gonna win you the Royal Rumble, double down, man, because everybody was talking about Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania and I told you the WWE doesn't have the balls to do that. What the WWE knows is predictable. So, Jey Uso will defeat Gunther at WrestleMania, surprise, surprise, surprise, another snoozefest, bro," he said.

Jey Uso has been unable to beat Gunther despite them going head-to-head on multiple occasions. It will be interesting to see if he can break his losing record against The Ring General at WrestleMania.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

