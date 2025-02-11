Gunther will lose the World Heavyweight Championship to of 242 lb WWE Superstar, predicts veteran

Gunther has only been pinned twice since his promotion to the WWE main roster. However, a wrestling veteran recently predicted The Ring General would drop the World Heavyweight Championship to a 242 lb top superstar.

Earlier this month, Jey Uso overcame 29 other superstars to win the Men's Royal Rumble match. After confronting Gunther and the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on RAW and SmackDown, the 39-year-old challenged The Ring General at WrestleMania following the latter's attack on him last night on the red brand. Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former head writer Vince Russo predicted that Uso would capture the World Heavyweight Title at the Show of Shows.

The wrestling veteran claimed the clash between the former Bloodline member and the Leader of Imperium would be a "snoozefest":

"Let me tell you something, man. You thought I won you money by telling you Jey Uso was gonna win you the Royal Rumble, double down, man, because everybody was talking about Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania and I told you the WWE doesn't have the balls to do that. What the WWE knows is predictable. So, Jey Uso will defeat Gunther at WrestleMania, surprise, surprise, surprise, another snoozefest, bro," he said. [From 01:24:02 to 01:24:35]

Magnum T.A. also thinks Jey Uso will beat Gunther at WWE WrestleMania

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. discussed Jey Uso's anticipated square-off with the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

The 65-year-old predicted that the former Intercontinental Champion will dethrone The Ring General:

"Yeah, he beats Gunther. [...] Not even a question, he beats Gunther. And Gunther, he's such a good heel. I mean, he'll be weathered back in the race with, you know, whoever whatever they do," he said.

Despite all his accomplishments in the Stamford-based company, Uso has never held a world title. He previously expressed his desire to win his first in 2025. It would be interesting to see if he will fulfill his dream.

