Backstage update on WWE's plans for Jey Uso - Reports

There has been an interesting update regarding WWE's plans for Jey Uso. The Yeet Master shocked the wrestling world by winning the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this month.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Main Event Jey was scheduled to win the Men's Royal Rumble "for a while." World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was also reportedly planned for Jey Uso's WrestleMania opponent before defeating him last month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Trending

Gunther attacked The Yeet Master during his entrance last night on RAW. The World Heavyweight Champion slammed Uso on the announce table and hit him with a Powerbomb in the ring. However, the Royal Rumble winner showed off his toughness and selected The Ring General as his opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41 following the attack last night on the red brand.

Vince Russo claims WWE never considered a major Jey Uso match

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that the company never considered Jey Uso versus Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The American Nightmare and Uso teamed up this past Friday night on SmackDown to defeat Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga in a tag team match. Solo Sikoa attacked Rhodes following the match and posed over the Undisputed WWE Champion in the ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the company did "not have the balls" to book Jey Uso versus Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. The legend also predicted that the former Intercontinental Champion would defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Everybody was saying Jey and Cody and I'm like, no, the WWE does not have the balls to do that. It's going to be Jey and Gunther and Jey is going to win the big match at WrestleMania, you already know that three months out. I just don't understand why they would shoot that angle in the very first 10 minutes of the show and we never go back to it for the whole entire night. I will never understand that." [3:55 onwards]

You can check out this week's edition of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Jey Uso has become incredibly popular among wrestling fans. It will be fascinating to see if he can capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback