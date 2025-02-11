"The WWE does not have the balls to do that" - Veteran says a huge Jey Uso match was never considered (Exclusive)

It's seemingly Jey Uso's time as the Royal Rumble winner is set to main event WrestleMania against Gunther. Vince Russo was among those, however, unhappy with the predictable booking, noting that WWE would have never thought of Jey taking on Cody Rhodes.

Monday Night RAW opened with an angle pushing the World Heavyweight Championship storyline as Gunther attacked Jey Uso. A defiant Uso would later confirm coming after the Ring General at WrestleMania, and Vince Russo was left underwhelmed.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said everyone knew Jey Uso would challenge Gunther. Russo shut down the possibility of Jey Uso choosing Cody Rhodes as the former writer felt the company wasn't adventurous enough to take creative risks.

Russo had another issue with the handling of Jey and Gunther's feud on RAW, as he added below:

"Everybody was saying Jey and Cody and I'm like, no, the WWE does not have the balls to do that. It's going to be Jey and Gunther and Jey is going to win the big match at WrestleMania, you already know that three months out. I just don't understand why they would shoot that angle in the very first 10 minutes of the show and we never go back to it for the whole entire night. I will never understand that." [3:55 onwards]

Vince Russo stressed that WWE TV had become too easy to call and pointed out that the Elimination Chamber lineup also lacked swerves.

Russo brought attention to the repetitiveness and how the WWE was opening almost every show with Jey Uso's entrance. As you might have imagined, Vince was starting to get annoyed with the overreliance on getting the easy pop from Uso's music and arrival to the ring:

"You just know every single outcome. I swear bro, when they did the opening sequence with Jey, I didn't know if I was watching last week's show because now we're opening every single week with his entrance, whether it is SmackDown or RAW. And they did this entrance and I'm like, wait a minute, is this last week's show?" [2:55 onwards]

The WWE is fully backing Jey Uso, and it would be interesting to see if he finally wins his first world title in the promotion against one of the most dominant stars on the roster at WrestleMania.

