3 Reasons why Jey Uso lost to Gunther at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025 concluded with Jey Uso suffering a loss against Gunther, failing in his attempt to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. The YEET Master undoubtedly pushed the Ring General to his limits, but the Imperium leader gained the upper hand in the end and retained the title.

In this article, we will discuss three possible reasons why the OG Bloodline member lost to Gunther at WWE SNME.

#3. Jey Uso is already set to enter the Men's Royal Rumble match 2025

Before the Gunther vs. Jey Uso match was made official for Saturday Night’s Main Event 2025, the YEET Master declared his entry in the traditional Men’s Royal Rumble match. Since then, fans believed that Jey would lose at SNME, and that’s exactly what unfolded in tonight’s show.

It seems that the OG Bloodline member’s entry into the 2025 traditional Rumble match could be a major reason behind his loss to the Ring General tonight.

#2. WWE has no plans for a title change at SNME

Another rationale behind the YEET Master’s loss in tonight’s show could be that WWE has no plans for any title changes at this special event. The other title matches on the card also saw champions retaining their titles. This suggests that the Stamford-based promotion had no real intentions of having Jey Uso win the World Championship since the match was announced.

This could explain why the Samoan Twin suffered the loss at Saturday Night’s Main Event and failed to claim the gold.

#1. Jey Uso may not be winning the World title anytime soon

The YEET Master is indeed enjoying massive popularity among fans, but the reason behind his loss to Gunther could be that WWE has no immediate plans to make him champion. These title feuds and rivalries might simply be used to build him up and establish him as a future WrestleMania main eventer as a singles star.

With no immediate plans to crown Jey as World Champion, his loss to the Imperium leader is justified. It’s also possible that WWE could move Jey back into the Bloodline saga following this loss. This could happen when Jacob Fatu and the Samoan Twins face off in the traditional Royal Rumble match.

An angle like this could set up a potential WrestleMania feud between the two stars. For now, Jey Uso’s future plans may be revealed on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, where the OG Bloodline member will appear for the first time since his loss.

