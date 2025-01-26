[PHOTO] Jey Uso's biggest friend and ally consoles him after Saturday Night's Main Event goes off the air

It was a bad night for "Main Event" Jey Uso, who lost to Gunther in the final match of the night in another attempt to become the World Heavyweight Champion. After Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, he was consoled by his biggest friend and ally.

And no, we're not talking about Sami Zayn. The former Intercontinental Champion wasn't present at Saturday Night's Main Event, but he was likely there in spirit, cheering his friend on. However, it was an unfortunate night for Jey Uso, as he lost to Gunther in a narrow defeat after nearly winning himself.

After Jey Uso lost to The Ring General and the World Heavyweight Champion went away, Cody Rhodes came out to embrace his good friend and ally. As you may recall, they were Tag Ream Champions together for nine days in 2023.

Cody was also at Saturday Night's Main Event as he signed the contract to make his ladder match against Kevin Owens official for the Royal Rumble. Shawn Michaels even got involved himself - first calling Kevin Owens jealous before hitting him with a sweet chin music.

As for Jey, we expect him to be an entrant in the very stacked 2025 Royal Rumble match.

It could be a quick bounceback for Jey.

