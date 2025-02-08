Gunther's World Heavyweight Title reign will end at the hands of ex-WWE champion, predicts veteran

Gunther has held the World Heavyweight Championship since WWE SummerSlam 2024. Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. recently predicted who could end The Ring General's title reign.

The 37-year-old Austrian star last defended the World Heavyweight Championship on January 25 at Saturday Night's Main Event against Jey Uso. Although the latter failed to capture the title, he might have another chance to dethrone Gunther after winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Although the 39-year-old remains undecided whether he would challenge The Ring General or the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows, he clearly expressed his desire to have another shot at the World Heavyweight Champion at the post-Royal Rumble press conference.

On the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. predicted that Uso would pick to fight Gunther at WrestleMania 41, claiming The Ring General's title reign would come to an end at The Show of Shows at the hands of the former Intercontinental Champion:

"Yeah, he beats Gunther. [...] Not even a question, he beats Gunther. And Gunther, he's such a good heel. I mean, he'll be weathered back in the race with, you know, whoever whatever they do," he said. [37:44 - 38:02]

WWE Hall of Famer thinks Jey Uso can't pick Cody Rhodes

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Jey Uso's road to WrestleMania following his Royal Rumble victory. He claimed the former Intercontinental Champion cannot pick to challenge Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of Them All due to his 0-3 losing streak against Gunther.

The wrestling legend claimed Uso challenging The American Nightmare would be an admission that he cannot beat The Ring General.

"See, I don't think Jey Uso can choose Cody because that's admitting that he can't beat Gunther. So, Jey, I believe, has to choose [Gunther]. 'Hey listen, Gunther beat me. Now, I got my opportunity back. Now, I gotta go beat Gunther.' If you choose Cody, now you're ducking Gunther. So, I think that happens," he said.

It will be interesting to see which champion Jey Uso will end up challenging at The Show of Shows.

