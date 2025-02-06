Jey Uso can't pick Cody Rhodes to challenge at WrestleMania 41 for a major reason, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE's "Yeet Master" Jey Uso must pick a world champion to challenge at WrestleMania 41 after winning the Men's Royal Rumble. Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently claimed the 39-year-old cannot choose to fight the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for a significant reason.

After overcoming 29 other competitors to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble, Jey Uso disclosed at the post-show press conference that he would like another shot at the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The two squared off a few times over the past year. However, Uso failed to beat The Ring General. Last Monday on RAW, Gunther confronted the Royal Rumble winner, promising him pain if he chose to challenge him at the Show of Shows.

More recently, Uso disclosed that he would confront The American Nightmare this Friday on SmackDown before making his final decision.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed Uso would have to pick Gunther to challenge at WrestleMania. He pointed out that the former Intercontinental Champion picking Rhodes would mean that he is admitting he cannot beat The Ring General:

"See, I don't think Jey Uso can choose Cody because that's admitting that he can't beat Gunther. So, Jey, I believe, has to choose [Gunther]. 'Hey listen, Gunther beat me. Now, I got my opportunity back. Now, I gotta go beat Gunther.' If you choose Cody, now you're ducking Gunther. So, I think that happens," he said. [2:30 - 2:52]

Jey Uso will beat Gunther at WrestleMania, predicts ex-WWE head writer

While addressing Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed the company had already planted the seeds for Jey Uso to challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran predicted that the 39-year-old would beat The Ring General to capture his first World Heavyweight Championship:

"This what I see happening just looking at the way things are laying out. They've already gone down the road and Gunther has already stated that Jey Uso has faced him a couple of times and never beaten him. So, I think they've set that up for WrestleMania where he's gonna get that one last shot against Gunther and, of course, at WrestleMania defeat Gunther for the first time and become the champion," he said.

Uso has been vocal about his desire to become a world champion for the first time in his long WWE career. It would be interesting to see if he will fulfill his dream at WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

