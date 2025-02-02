Gunther will lose the World Heavyweight Championship to 39-year-old top WWE star, says veteran

Gunther has held the World Heavyweight Championship since WWE SummerSlam 2024. However, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently predicted that The Ring General would drop the title to a 39-year-old top superstar.

The leader of Imperium recently defended his title against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. Last night, the latter won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to earn another world title shot at WrestleMania 41. At the post-show press conference, Uso seemingly confirmed he would challenge Gunther for the title again at this year's Show of Shows as he disclosed he wanted another crack at the Austrian star.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan addressed Uso's comments at the post-show press conference, predicting he would defeat Gunther at WrestleMania to win his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship:

"I think then he will win that," he said. [From 37:01 to 37:04]

Ex-WWE head writer thinks Jey Uso vs. Gunther at WrestleMania would be a wrong decision

Speaking on WWE Royal Rumble Review and BreakDown for Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, former head writer Vince Russo claimed the company would not attract any casual fans by booking Jey Uso against Gunther in a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, the wrestling veteran suggested Uso beating The Ring General would hurt the latter:

"So, Jey wins the Royal Rumble. Yeah, great. They're going to build up. He's never beat Gunther (before). He's going to wrestle Gunther at WrestleMania. He's going to beat Gunther. Okay, and this does what for Gunther? This knocks Gunther further down now," he said.

Gunther recently surpassed 183 days as World Heavyweight Champion. It would be interesting to see if Jey Uso would end The Ring General's title reign at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

