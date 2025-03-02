[Unseen Footage] CM Punk’s reaction after losing WWE Elimination Chamber Match

The 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event indicated the road ahead for many superstars ahead of WrestleMania. Bianca Belair and John Cena won their respective Chamber matches and now will go on to WrestleMania 41 to challenge for their respective world titles.

However, the event also ended the pursuit of a WrestleMania main event for many stars, including CM Punk. Unseen footage showing The Second City Saint's discontent after the match ended has now surfaced online on social media.

CM Punk was among the final two in the Chamber match and was very close to winning before he was screwed by long-time rival Seth Rollins. The Visionary Stomped The Second City Saint outside the ring which led to Cena applying the STF and causing Punk to pass out.

Punk had been chasing the main event of WrestleMania for a long time. He came up short at the Royal Rumble and now again in the Elimination Chamber match. A video of him walking away from the ring has surfaced where he was looking very frustrated. He had to be restrained and taken to the back by WWE officials.

The Best in the World will now head into WrestleMania with no title match in sight. He might challenge Seth Rollins at 'Mania to seek revenge on him for costing him his Chamber match. Fans are eager to see where CM Punk fits in the storylines heading into The Showcase of The Immortals.

Cena apologised to CM Punk before making him pass out

John Cena made Punk pass out to win the Elimination Chamber match last night. Punk was very close to winning the match but was then Stomped on the outside of the ring by Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Punk had eliminated Seth earlier on in the match and this was his way of getting back at The Voice of the Voiceless.

In a major shock, Cena turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes after winning the Chamber match. However, before he made Punk submit, Cena apologized to Punk for stealing his WrestleMania main event. This was a very heartfelt move from The Cenation Leader.

Punk has now lost his second chance at getting a world title shot at WrestleMania, courtesy of Seth Rollins. Fans have been speculating over a potential Triple Threat match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

