John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Paul Roma recently predicted the outcome of the anticipated match.

The Leader of the Cenation earned his shot at The American Nightmare's title after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match last Saturday. Later that same night, the 47-year-old legend unexpectedly turned heel and attacked his WrestleMania 41 opponent, aligning himself with The Rock. The 16-time World Champion will now attempt to capture a historic 17th title to move ahead of Ric Flair, who he's tied with at present, for most World Championship reigns recognized by WWE.

On the Power & Glory podcast, Roma predicted that Cena would beat Rhodes at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, he claimed The American Nightmare was "blah" and currently looked "dead in the water":

"So, the way I'm seeing it is like this. Look, you know I'm a big fan of Dusty Rhodes. You know that. I have nothing against any of the Rhodes family. I think that Cody is blah right now. He has nothing going on. He comes out, the fans applaud him, but they don't go crazy over him. For lack of a better word, as we would always say, he's dead in the water right now. They need to try and spark something, get something going, whether they're gonna put Cena over on him to make him a real heel and that's basically what I see happening. If something is gonna happen, you're gonna turn this guy full heel, he's gotta beat your top babyface," he said. [14:32 - 15:23]

Check out his comments in the video below:

John Cena could beat Cody Rhodes then drop the title to CM Punk, thinks WWE analyst

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the upcoming clash between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at this year's Show of Shows.

The 41-year-old suggested The Franchise Player could beat The American Nightmare before losing the title later to CM Punk:

"What if John Cena takes the title off Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and it's CM Punk who has to beat John Cena? What if CM Punk finally gets the WWE Championship as a good guy in this era and the guy that he has to beat for it is John Cena?" wondered Roberts.

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship run will indeed come to an end at WrestleMania 41.

