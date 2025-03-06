Update on Cody Rhodes after getting legitimately hit by Travis Scott at Elimination Chamber provided by Conrad Thompson

Cody Rhodes suffered a brutal beatdown at WWE Elimination Chamber at the hands of The Rock and John Cena, with Travis Scott also joining in on the action. Conrad Thompson has now provided an update on The American Nightmare after it was reported that his eardrum was ruptured with one of Scott's punches.

The Undisputed WWE Champion was present at the recently concluded premium live event where he refused The Rock's offer to sell his soul and become his champion. However, to everyone's shock Cena turned heel and aligned with The Final Boss. The duo attacked the former AEW star, with Travis Scott also getting in a few punches. A different camera angle had seemingly shown Travis hitting Cody quite hard, following which it was reported that he had suffered a burst eardrum.

Conrad Thompson provided an update on the situation during his appearance on the 83 Weeks podcast. He noted that when he spoke to Cody, and that the latter denied the report. However, Conrad stated that he saw Cody Rhodes was sporting a black eye in the picture he sent him.

"I saw the report earlier this week and I checked on Cody. I was like, ‘Dude, I saw it, but a burst eardrum? Are you okay? Holy sh*t.’ And he replied, ‘Didn’t touch me, I got a wild bruise somehow though,’ and sent me a picture. I was like, ‘Damn I am glad you’re okay mostly.’ And he joking said, ‘The horseman got me.’ I just thought it was funny that Cody, even now, is like he didn’t touch me. Of course, we know, that’s not the case. He’s sporting a major black eye right now. I don’t know if it’s true or not that he burst his eardrum. But buddy, it is a brutal blow that we saw there." [From 12:46 to 13:20]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Veteran believes WWE is making Cody Rhodes look weak

Cody Rhodes was not present on RAW following the shocking turn of events that took place at Elimination Chamber.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that this absence made The American Nightmare look weak. He compared it to Steve Austin's time during the Attitude Era and noted how Austin always showed no matter how much a beating he had taken, unlike Rhodes.

"I don't care how many beatings Steve Austin took at the pay-per-view [back in the Attitude Era], he never sold two days later. He was there no matter what. So you make freaking Cody look weak. Period. End of story. The guy doesn't show up whether he's hurt or what not, you make him look weak," Russo said.

Cody Rhodes is expected to return to WWE programming during the company's upcoming tour of Europe. John Cena will also be present on multiple editions of RAW during that time, and we can expect a few confrontations between the two on The Road to WrestleMania.

