Unseen camera angle shows Travis Scott legitimately hit Cody Rhodes HARD at WWE Elimination Chamber

The latest WWE Premium Live Event offering ended with what fans are calling one of the greatest show-closing angles in wrestling history. Footage has now emerged of Travis Scott landing a real punch during the beatdown on Cody Rhodes.

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match, expectedly, headlined the event as John Cena survived after forcing CM Punk to pass out during the final minutes. Post-match, Cena would leave fans dumbfounded by turning heel on Rhodes on Rock's orders, with Travis Scott also joining in on the assault on The American Nightmare.

The shocking visual will be replayed for years to come but certain moments surely were talked about as much. One of them involved Travis Scott raining down punches on a battered and bruised Cody Rhodes.

A camera close-up seemingly showed the popular rapper connect with an actual, hard punch on Cody Rhodes. You can watch the clip here, the comments section of which also features many surprising reactions.

John Cena's game-changing heel turn ahead of WWE WrestleMania

While some fans and pundits may have seen it coming, seeing John Cena turn to the dark side never felt possible until today.

The Cenation Leader entered the Elimination Chamber as the favorite and as advertised, rolled back the clock with a must-watch sequence with CM Punk.

The 16-time world champion's win was followed by an interaction with Cody Rhodes, which initially all felt cordial until The Rock's gesture. Cody paid the consequences of rejecting The Final Boss by being subjected to a surprise attack from the most unlikely man.

John Cena delivered a low blow and proceeded to unleash a visually uncomfortable attack on the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cena, Scott, and The Rock walked back as WWE wrapped up the final PLE before WrestleMania 41 with a twist that has sent shockwaves across pro wrestling. WWE now has a huge angle to push and every RAW and SmackDown episode will be a must-watch as fans await a high-profile Show of Shows in April.

