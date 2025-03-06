WWE made Cody Rhodes look "weak" after Elimination Chamber; veteran explains how

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes suffered a significant betrayal when John Cena turned heel on him at Elimination Chamber 2025. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently revealed how the company made The American Nightmare look "weak" following the premium live event in Toronto, Canada.

Cody Rhodes endured a vicious beatdown at the hands of The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott. Reports indicated that The American Nightmare sustained legitimate injuries, including potential eardrum damage and a black eye, which explained his absence from this week's RAW.

Speaking on The Brand podcast, Vince Russo criticized WWE's decision to keep The American Nightmare off the Monday night show following his injuries at Elimination Chamber. He argued that during the Attitude Era, Steve Austin consistently appeared even after severe beatings. Russo concluded that Rhodes' absence made him seem weak.

"Let's assume, Cody's not there [on RAW] because they [WWE] want Cody to be selling. Meanwhile, I don't care how many beatings Steve Austin took at the pay-per-view [back in the Attitude Era], he never sold two days later. He was there matter what. So you make freaking Cody look weak. Period. End of story. The guy doesn't show up whether he's hurt or what not, you make him look weak," he said. (From 01:28 to 01:49)

Cody Rhodes set to appear on WWE SmackDown

Many fans and critics expected The American Nightmare to make his presence felt on RAW to address The Cenation Leader's heel turn. However, that did not happen.

Following an industry-shaking betrayal by John Cena, the promotion has announced on its official website that Cody Rhodes will return to the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown on March 7, 2025. The two are set to collide at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Only time will tell if The Franchise Player will become a 17-time World Champion at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Please credit Vince Russo's The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

