Cody Rhodes legitimately injured following WWE Elimination Chamber - Reports

Cody Rhodes had a rough night at Elimination Chamber 2025 as his fortunes took a turn after he rejected The Rock’s offer of becoming his "champion." John Cena won the 2025 Men’s Chamber match, earning a shot at The American Nightmare's Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

In a shocking twist, Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Final Boss. The 16-time WWE World Champion unleashed his fury on Rhodes. Popular rapper Travis Scott also contributed to the chaos by assaulting the 39-year-old superstar.

A fan-recorded video on social media showcased Scott delivering some stiff shots to The American Nightmare. According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, the Undisputed WWE Champion seemingly sustained injuries during the segment, including potential damage to his eardrums and a black eye.

"Cody got hurt. I'm pretty sure it was Travis Scott that did it. I heard he had a busted eardrum and a black eye." [H/T: Cultaholic Wrestling]

WWE personality presented a potential plan for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

On the latest episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts pitched an angle where John Cena could dethrone Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of the Immortals and then kick off a feud with CM Punk. Here’s what Roberts had to say:

"What if John Cena takes the title off Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania and it's CM Punk who has to beat John Cena? What if CM Punk finally gets the WWE Championship as a good guy in this era, and the guy that he has to beat for it is John Cena?"

The Cenation Leader last eliminated CM Punk to win the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He applied the STF submission on Punk after Seth Rollins took him out with a Stomp.

It will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare reacts to Cena's shocking betrayal.

