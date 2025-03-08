WWE Hall of Famer makes bold prediction about the future of John Cena's heel run

John Cena has turned heel during his Farewell Tour in WWE. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently predicted the future of the Leader of the Cenation's villainous persona.

Ad

The 47-year-old legend remained a babyface for over two decades. However, he shockingly turned heel last Saturday at Elimination Chamber, attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock. After winning the Men's Chamber Match, a villainous and ruthless Cena will now challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff predicted that Cena would revert to being babyface before the end of the year:

Ad

Trending

"[Do you think Cena will remain a heel the whole year?] No, but it's going to be da*n near close to a year. He'll see the light but it won't be until the very end. That's what I would do," he said. [25:45 - 26:03]

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Check out the video below for Bischoff's comments:

Ad

Another WWE Hall of Famer thinks John Cena will turn babyface again

While addressing John Cena's heel turn on the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted that John Cena will become a babyface again before ending his Farewell Tour.

The wrestling legend speculated that the Leader of the Cenation would only remain a heel until WrestleMania 41:

Ad

"I don't think John Cena is going to remain a heel throughout his retirement tour. Let's just go by this final 10 months. I don't believe Cena runs it out as a heel. As a matter of fact, I'll take a guess here, and listen, I was not right about the Cena heel turn at all. I'm the one who said, 'Nah, don't think it's gonna happen.' I think Cena is the heel up until WrestleMania," he said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see what else Cena has in store for the fans on his Farewell Tour.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback