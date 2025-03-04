John Cena's future to see another huge twist after his unexpected heel turn, predicts WWE legend

John Cena's farewell tour recently featured a massive swerve as the WWE legend turned heel at Elimination Chamber. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted that the Leader of the Cenation's final run would witness another twist after WrestleMania.

The 47-year-old legend remained a babyface for over two decades. This past Saturday, he won the Men's Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Later that night, Cena turned on The American Nightmare and aligned himself with The Rock after the 39-year-old champion refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray disclosed that he does not believe Cena will retire as a heel. Hence, he predicted the 16-time World Champion would revert to being a babyface after the Show of Shows:

"I don't think John Cena is going to remain a heel throughout his retirement tour. Let's just go by this final 10 months. I don't believe Cena runs it out as a heel. As a matter of fact, I'll take a guess here, and listen, I was not right about the Cena heel turn at all. I'm the one who said, 'Nah, don't think it's gonna happen.' I think Cena is the heel up until WrestleMania," he said. [17:59 - 18:26]

Turning heel would have massive consequences on John Cena, claims WWE veteran

John Cena's merchandise has been among the highest selling in WWE for almost two decades. However, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman predicted that the Leader of the Cenation's merchandise sales would suffer a massive hit following his heel turn.

The former Interim RAW General Manager suggested the company might have struck a special deal with the 47-year-old legend to compensate him for the millions of dollars he is expected to lose due to the decline in his merchandise sales:

"I'm also guessing that Cena when they decided to do this, Tommy, they said, 'Hey, we're gonna pay you X amount of dollars extra,' cause they know he's gonna lose the merch money in the process," he said.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena turns babyface again before he hangs up his boots by the end of the year.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

