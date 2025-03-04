WWE veteran makes surprising claim regarding Triple H's involvement in John Cena's heel turn decision

John Cena shockingly turned heel last Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber. A WWE veteran recently claimed Triple H was not involved in making that creative decision. The name being discussed is Jonathan Coachman.

The Cenation Leader returned to the squared circle in Toronto to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. He won the bout and earned a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. After the contest, he remained in the ring as The American Nightmare rejected selling his "soul" to The Rock.

Cena ultimately attacked the 39-year-old champion to join forces with The Final Boss and turn heel for the first time in over 20 years. On the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former RAW general manager Jonathan Coachman predicted that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H was not involved in making the decision to turn Cena heel. Instead, he claimed it was The Rock's idea.

"This is Rock's idea. And don't think for a second that Hunter [Triple H] and Rock are sitting down together and working this thing out. That ain't happening. It is Rock, it is Brian Gewirtz, and he's running the show, and Triple H is just along for the ride, in my opinion," Coachman said. [47:15 - 47:29]

Jonathan Coachman thinks the former WWE Champion would lose millions of dollars due to his heel turn

For over two decades, John Cena was arguably the most popular superstar in the Stamford-based company. His popularity translated into a huge number of merchandise sales.

On a previous episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Jonathan Coachman claimed the 16-time World Champion could sacrifice millions of dollars due to his heel turn.

"Understand everybody is watching right now that Cena probably just gave up millions of dollars to do this. At least, millions of dollars to do this," he said.

The wrestling veteran suggested TKO might have struck a special deal with the 47-year-old legend to compensate him for the expected decline in merchandise sales.

