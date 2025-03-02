Real reason why John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock predicted by WWE analyst

John Cena unexpectedly turned on Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock last night at WWE Elimination Chamber. Wrestling analyst for the Stamford-based promotion Sam Roberts predicted why the Leader of the Cenation became a heel.

Heading into Elimination Chamber, The Final Boss promised to make all of The American Nightmare's dreams come true if the latter agreed to become his champion and give him his soul. However, the Undisputed WWE Champion rejected the TKO board member's offer last night. He was then viciously attacked by Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott.

While many wondered why the Leader of the Cenation would sell his soul to The Final Boss despite already being a Hollywood star and a legend in WWE, Roberts claimed on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that the 16-time former World Champion may have doubts he could beat Cody Rhodes and win a historic 17th title:

"That's the point, he's the 16-time champion and what does he keep doing? He keeps losing. What if John Cena doesn't want a nostalgia tour? What if John Cena as much as he says I wanna win the 17th title so I can shake the hands of the one who wins it 18 times, what if what he really wants is just to be the 17-time champion? What if the idea of I wanna be the humble GOAT is starting to play tricks with him in his mind because being humble, no problem, your humility is not to be questioned, but what if you don't get 17 and you keep losing? And what if you can't beat Cody? Then what do you do?" Roberts said.

The 41-year-old analyst added that by aligning with The Final Boss, Cena wanted to guarantee that he would have the support of arguably the most powerful man in the Stamford-based company to become the Undisputed WWE Champion again.

"Are you the humble GOAT or you just a humble really great guy? And I think that is the security that the John Cena character would need, the ability to know that the board of directors is behind him and that at the end of the year, fine, you can have whoever you want is the champion. But right now, John Cena needs to be the champion and he's been losing a lot of matches and it's not cute anymore," Roberts added. [14:25 - 15:39]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

WWE legend could align with The Rock and John Cena, suggests ex-employee

On a recent episode of the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci discussed the future of John Cena and The Rock's alliance.

Carlucci, who spent over 30 years in the Stamford-based company, proposed that WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman could betray Roman Reigns and join forces with The Final Boss and the Leader of the Cenation.

"Hey guys, how would you like to see Wiseman take this over for Rock and he betrays Roman? He betrays Roman, 'I'm going to the winning side. I got two of the best. I've got f**king Cena and I've got Rock, what do you wanna do? I'm leading this charge.' The Wiseman, the greatest of all time in managers and thinking and everything. Rock goes to the best, right Coach? I'm not gonna be around. I'm gonna leave the business to The Wiseman," he said.

It will be interesting to see if John Cena's alliance with The Rock does ultimately help him win his 17th World Title and make history.

