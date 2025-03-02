The Rock forming a new faction involving John Cena for a major purpose is possible, says WWE veteran

John Cena has shockingly joined forces with The Rock at WWE Elimination Chamber. A wrestling veteran recently suggested The Final Boss might be forming a new faction.

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, The Rock asked Cody Rhodes to become his champion and sell him his soul. However, The American Nightmare declined The Final Boss' offer at the PLE. The Undisputed WWE Champion was then attacked by Cena, who had just won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at the 39-year-old's title at WrestleMania.

The 16-time world champion, The Rock, and Travis Scott then ganged up on Rhodes, leaving him bloodied inside the ring.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman pointed out that The Final Boss might be forming a new faction to represent him when he is away.

"I'm trying to think if maybe Rock is trying to put together a group so that they can be around when he's not around. And maybe that's what they're trying to do here," he said. [45:10 - 45:25]

WWE might have struck a special deal with John Cena to turn him heel, says Jonathan Coachman

On the same episode of the podcast, Jonathan Coachman also pointed out that John Cena had probably sacrificed millions of dollars of merchandise sales to turn heel.

The wrestling veteran suggested WWE might have agreed with Cena to give him extra money as compensation for the expected decline in his merchandise sales following his character change:

"I'm also guessing that Cena, when they decided to do this, Tommy, they said, 'Hey, we're gonna pay you X amount of dollars extra,' cause they know he's gonna lose the merch money in the process," he said.

It would be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

