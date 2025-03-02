4 evil things John Cena can do as a heel in WWE

In an iconic moment, drawing comparisons to Hulk Hogan's heel turn in 1996, John Cena turned his back on the Cenation upon winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. This came after Cody Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Rock and insulted The Final Boss.

However, the Hollywood megastar had the final laugh. As Cena hugged Rhodes, Rocky gave a gesture of slashing his throat, and The Champ's expression suddenly changed to a diabolical one.

Cena struck a low blow and brutalized the Undisputed WWE Champion. The American Nightmare was left in a pool of blood as the unlikely trio of The Final Boss, The Champ, and rapper Travis Scott ruthlessly beat him down.

This is just the beginning of what could be Cena's iconic run as a heel. On that note, let's look at four things John Cena can do as a villain in WWE.

#4. John Cena refuses to show up on RAW or SmackDown

Earlier this year, The Cenation Leader promised his fans a full-time run, yet he has only appeared three times in 202 - RAW's debut on Netflix, Royal Rumble, and Elimination Chamber.

CM Punk also alluded to Cena's absence on SmackDown, and WWE could turn this into a mini-angle. In the final weeks before WrestleMania, John Cena could intentionally not appear on weekly programming.

He may cut pre-taped promos or build towards his 'Mania match on social media. To further enhance heel heat, WWE could advertise Cena, but The Champ could still not appear.

#3. Cena becomes a heel on social media

John Cena's activity on social media often complemented his babyface persona on WWE programming. With loads of hilarious posts on Instagram and motivational content on X, Cena had a warm virtual presence.

Upon his heel turn, his social media presence could change. Kofi Kingston has utilized X well to build his character and garner more heat each week. Cena could follow Kingston's trail, altering his virtual presence to suit his more menacing character.

This would mean the end of his intriguing Instagram posts and motivational gems on X. Furthermore, the content could take a dark theme, highlighting the personality change.

#2. The Champ viciously attacks R-Truth

R-Truth's comedic antics and clueless endeavors over the years have endeared him to the WWE Universe. Many have called him a "national treasure." Despite being older than Jonh, Truth refers to Cena as his childhood hero.

The former US Champion might run into Cena backstage. The Champ, with his new diabolical character, may not be in the mood for jokes, which would spell doom for Truth.

The 16-time world champion could viciously assault Truth, leaving the veteran in a heap. Given the respect he holds, this would not sit well with the WWE Universe.

#1. Cena targets Mama Rhodes

When The Rock became The Final Boss, he initially received positive responses from the fans owing to his popularity, fame, and charisma. However, he took things too far by bringing up Cody Rhodes' family, especially his mother.

John Cena is in the middle of his farewell tour. Thus, fans need extra motivation to boo him, which would be a difficult task. Enter Mama Rhodes or even Brandi Rhodes (Cody's wife). When families become involved unnecessarily, the WWE Universe firmly takes a side.

If Cena insults Mama Rhodes or brings Brandi into his disses, it would understandably anger the fans and blur the lines between fiction and reality.

