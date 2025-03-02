Massive WWE legend to join forces with The Rock and John Cena in scenario proposed by ex-employee; it would shock Roman Reigns

The Rock and John Cena joined forces last night at WWE Elimination Chamber. A former WWE employee recently suggested a scenario where another massive legend could align himself with them.

The Franchise Player won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 41. The 47-year-old legend then attacked The American Nightmare after the latter declined to sell his soul to The Final Boss. Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci addressed the potential directions for The Rock and Cena's alliance.

The former WWE floor manager suggested a scenario where Paul Heyman would betray Roman Reigns and align with The Final Boss and the 16-time World Champion:

"Hey guys, how would you like to see Wiseman take this over for Rock and he betrays Roman? He betrays Roman, 'I'm going to the winning side. I got two of the best. I've got f**king Cena and I've got Rock, what do you wanna do? I'm leading this charge.' The Wiseman, the greatest of all time in managers and thinking and everything. Rock goes to the best, right Coach? I'm not gonna be around. I'm gonna leave the business to The Wiseman," he said. [From 45:52 to 46:21]

Jonathan Coachman thinks The Rock might be forming a new WWE faction

The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott launched a three-on-one attack on Cody Rhodes last night at Elimination Chamber. Former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman claimed it could be the start of a new faction.

The wrestling veteran pointed out that the group could represent The Final Boss while he is not around:

"I'm trying to think if maybe Rock is trying to put together a group so that they can be around when he's not around. And maybe that's what they're trying to do here," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Paul Heyman would indeed turn his back on The OTC and align with The Final Boss and The Franchise Player.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

