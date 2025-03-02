The Rock's status for WrestleMania 41 after John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 - Reports

John Cena did the unthinkable at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 when he sold his soul to The Rock. According to a new report, there's an update on The Final Boss' status heading into WrestleMania 41.

The Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event flipped the script heading into WrestleMania 41, as no one expected John Cena to turn heel and align with The Rock. The turn would be remembered for generations to come, but where does this leave The Final Boss heading into WrestleMania 41?

According to Fightful Select, the creative around The Rock was on a need-to-know basis, and John Cena's creative wasn't briefed across the board. However, the insider stated that The Final Boss will be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania 41, but his role is undisclosed at this time.

The plan for John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes was supposedly in motion for a while, and Johnson often works around and collaborates directly with Brian Gewirtz and Triple H, which is why most of the spots came as a surprise with not much getting spoiled in advance.

John Cena and The Rock made a statement at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, John Cena returned to WWE and failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. After his shocking defeat, he put himself in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match without having to qualify for it and eventually won the match in Toronto, Canada.

Meanwhile, The Rock shockingly returned to the Stamford-based promotion back in his The Final Boss persona and asked Cody Rhodes to sell his soul in exchange for becoming his corporate champion. Last night, The American Nightmare gave his answer, but something unexpected transpired immediately.

In the show's closing segment, The Final Boss showed up with Travis Scott to confront Cody Rhodes and John Cena. After The American Nightmare rejected the offer, The Rock signaled, and Cena turned heel. The trio tricked the champion and made a statement to close the show.

It'll be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes reacts after the event and what John Cena has in store heading into WrestleMania 41.

