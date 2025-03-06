John Cena to debut new look and undergo name change after heel turn in scenario suggested by veteran

John Cena has shockingly turned heel after nearly two decades. Former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini recently suggested a scenario where The Leader of the Cenation would debut a new look and undergo a name change.

Ad

The 47-year-old legend is set to retire from in-ring competition by the end of this year. He returned on RAW's debut episode on Netflix to kick off his Farewell Tour in January. After expressing his desire to win his 17th World Title, Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. That same night, the Leader of the Cenation attacked The American Nightmare and aligned himself with The Rock.

Ad

Trending

On the Power & Glory podcast, Mancini addressed how the company should repackage John Cena after his heel turn. He claimed that the Leader of the Cenation's name must be modified, and also said he'd like to see the 16-time World Champion retire the jorts and sneakers and switch to black trunks and boots:

"I'd put him in black trunks. I'd put him in black boots. You know, what's his name though? What's his name? See, John Cena is not enough. So, now we have to attach something to him. You know what I mean? We have to attach something to his name to repackage him. And I would put him in black. [Would you cut his hair again?] I'd shave it back down. It'd be black. You know, maybe some facial hair," he said.

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

The 58-year-old veteran stated that The Franchise Player must change his appearance completely, suggesting that he wears a robe on his way to the ring.

"You know, I don't know what he's gonna do because I don't know if Cena is still doing these morning shows or he's on TV doing something. I don't know. But he's gotta be a totally different dude. You know, the sneakers and those whatever khaki things, I don't know, that's out the door. You're gonna wanna put him, I don't know, maybe put him in robe, you know something. Maybe give him a couple of chicks," he added. [23:37 - 25:10]

Ad

Check out Mancini's comments in the video below:

Ad

Mario Mancini's co-host thinks John Cena would beat Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

On the same episode of the Power & Glory podcast, Mario Mancini's co-host, former superstar Paul Roma, predicted the outcome of the upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran claimed the Leader of the Cenation would leave Las Vegas with the title:

Ad

"I have nothing against any of the Rhodes family. I think that Cody is blah right now. He has nothing going on. He comes out, the fans applaud him, but they don't go crazy over him. For lack of a better word, as we would always say, he's dead in the water right now. They need to try and spark something, get something going, whether they're gonna put Cena over on him to make him a real heel and that's basically what I see happening," he said.

Ad

Ad

It will be interesting to see if John Cena does indeed debut a new look following his unexpected heel turn.

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit Power & Glory and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback