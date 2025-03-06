John Cena is not one of the greatest wrestlers of any time, says ex-WWE star

John Cena was referred to as the greatest of all time in WWE. However, a former superstar recently claimed that statement was inaccurate.

The Leader of the Cenation debuted on the main roster in 2002. For over two decades, the 47-year-old legend was the face of the Stamford-based company, winning 16 World Championships. The wrestler-turned Hollywood star returned earlier this year to embark on his Farewell Tour, before retiring by the end of 2025. Cena shocked the world and turned heel at Elimination Chamber to join forces with The Rock. While discussing The Leader of the Cenation's character change, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma made a massive claim about Men's Elimination Chamber winner.

Speaking on the Power & Glory podcast, Roma addressed the greatest of all time argument. He pointed out that wrestlers like Mr. Perfect (aka Curt Hennig) or Bret Hart could be considered among the greatest in history:

"Take a Curt Hennig or a Brett Hart, right? Okay, now you look at them and you're like, 'Wow! These guys can go, man. They know all these different moves. They could really wrestle.' Okay, you wanna name one of them the greatest of all time, I get it. That makes sense. But is because you won X amount of titles, which someone relinquishing to you anyway? Like, how do you win 70 championship belts? Well, if you're the greatest that won 70, that means you had to lose 70 times too, right? I mean, somewhere along the line you lost just as many matches if not more in order to get those titles," he said.

Meanwhile, the 65-year-old said that he believes John Cena is not the greatest wrestler in history. He even claimed that the 16-time World Champion was not even one of the greatest wrestlers of any time:

"So, let's talk about the wins and let's just not even think about talking about the losses because they're kinda equal if not more, you know what I mean. So, are you the greatest of all time? Well, let's see. If you keep at something you will get better, supposedly. So, in wrestling, we all know what it's all about. So, is it because we need to make money with you? Because we feel sorry for you? What is it, we ran out of options? I mean, what is it? Because again, let's talk about Cena, which is right up your alley, [Mario] Mancini. He's definitely not one of the greatest wrestlers of any time." [7:24 - 9:01]

John Cena will challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

After losing the Men's Royal Rumble, John Cena overcame five other top superstars to win the Men's Elimination Chamber and earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE star Jonathan Coachman predicted that Cena would capture the title at the Show of Shows before dropping it at SummerSlam to turn babyface again.

"This year is gonna be all about winning the title at 'Mania, maintaining it through the summer, losing it at SummerSlam, and then the last four months somehow they turn him back babyface and then he finishes out with the crowd going bananas for him," Coachman said.

It will be interesting to see if Cena can win his 17th World Championship in WWE at this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

If you use the quotes from the first part of this article, please credit Power & Glory and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

