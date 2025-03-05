6'3" currently absent WWE star will be the one to take out heel John Cena, says veteran

John Cena unexpectedly turned heel last Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber. A wrestling veteran recently suggested a massive superstar would return to take out The Leader of The Cenation.

After failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble, Cena secured his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41 by overcoming five other top superstars in the Men's Elimination Chamber. The 47-year-old legend will now challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at The Show of Shows. After his victory, The Franchise Player surprisingly destroyed The American Nightmare, turning heel and joining forces with The Rock.

Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. claimed Cena could carry the Undisputed WWE Championship for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, he predicted that Roman Reigns would be the one to take him out. The six-foot-three-inch star has been absent since the Royal Rumble PLE.

"He could carry it. He could carry that title as a heel and have everybody in the world coming after him for a good solid year and everybody would be down to see somebody kick his a**. [Just imagine the potential, you have like Bron Breakker going up against him or Roman Reigns.] Oh, he would be the guy, to me, for Roman to finally come back and take him out. That would be the thing to do," he said. [18:57-19:40]

WWE veteran predicts John Cena's path in 2025

In a recent episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former Interim RAW General Manager Jonathan Coachman predicted John Cena's path in 2025 following the 16-time World Champion's unexpected heel turn.

The wrestling veteran claimed Cena would end Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship reign at WrestleMania, lose the title at SummerSlam, and then turn babyface again in the last four months of his in-ring career:

"This year is gonna be all about winning the title at 'Mania, maintaining it through the summer, losing it at SummerSlam, and then the last four months somehow they turn him back babyface, and then he finishes out with the crowd going bananas for him," he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if heel Cena crosses paths with babyface Roman Reigns in the upcoming months.

Please credit Straight Talk with The Boss and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

