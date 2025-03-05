Brief WWE Title run, massive loss, and major twist - Veteran predicts John Cena's path in 2025 after heel turn

John Cena kicked off his farewell tour earlier this year on WWE RAW's debut episode on Netflix. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently predicted the Leader of the Cenation's path in 2025 following his unexpected heel turn.

Following his comeback, Cena expressed his desire to capture his 17th world championship to break his and Ric Flair's record for most world title reigns recognized by WWE. After failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble, the 47-year-old overcame five other top superstars to emerge victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber to earn an Undisputed WWE Title shot against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Later that night, the Leader of the Cenation unexpectedly turned heel and attacked The American Nightmare, aligning himself with The Rock.

On The Coach & Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman suggested Cena would dethrone Rhodes at WrestleMania before losing the title nearly four months later at SummerSlam. The former Interim RAW General Manager predicted that The Franchise Player would then turn babyface again before hanging up his boots:

"This year is gonna be all about winning the title at 'Mania, maintaining it through the summer, losing it at SummerSlam, and then the last four months somehow they turn him back babyface and then he finishes out with the crowd going bananas for him," he said. [13:46 - 14:00]

WWE Hall of Famer also thinks John Cena will turn babyface again before retiring

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed John Cena's surprising heel turn. He disclosed that he believes the Leader of the Cenation will not end his in-ring career as a villain.

The wrestling legend predicted that the Hollywood star would turn babyface again before the end of the year:

"I don't think John Cena is going to remain a heel throughout his retirement tour. Let's just go by this final 10 months. I don't believe Cena runs it out as a heel. As a matter of fact, I'll take a guess here, and listen, I was not right about the Cena heel turn at all. I'm the one who said, 'Nah, don't think it's gonna happen.' I think Cena is the heel up until WrestleMania," Bully Ray said.

It will be interesting to see how long the 16-time world champion's run as a heel lasts.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

