There's only one way John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title match vs. Cody Rhodes must end, says veteran

John Cena will fight Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. A wrestling veteran recently claimed there is only one way the match must end.

The Franchise Player earned his shot at The American Nightmare's title after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match earlier this month. He has since turned heel, destroyed his WrestleMania opponent, and aligned himself with The Rock. Speaking on his The Brand podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed who he believes should come out on top in the anticipated clash.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion claimed the 16-time World Champion must go over at The Show of Shows:

"In my opinion, there's no way in the world John Cena cannot go over. That is my opinion. But who knows, who knows what they're going to do," he said. [From 22:34 to 22:44]

Ex-WWE star thinks John Cena will knock out Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, wrestling veteran Francine discussed the upcoming battle between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, predicting that The Franchise Player would "knock the sh*t out" of The American Nightmare.

The ECW legend disclosed that she believes the 47-year-old would leave Las Vegas with the Undisputed WWE Championship. Meanwhile, she speculated that Rhodes would recapture the title down the road:

"I think Cody's gonna get the sh*t knocked out of him and I think Cena will take the belt. That's what I'm hoping for. And then later down the line Cody gets it back and then he's out the door," she said.

Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently suggested Stone Cold Steve Austin could return at WrestleMania to unexpectedly cost Rhodes the title and align himself with The Rock and Cena.

