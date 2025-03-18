Cody Rhodes is going to get the "sh*t knocked out of him" by a massive WWE Superstar, says veteran

Cody Rhodes has held the Undisputed WWE Championship since WrestleMania 40. A wrestling veteran recently predicted The American Nightmare would soon lose the title after getting knocked out by a massive superstar.

The 39-year-old is set to defend his championship against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player earned his title shot after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match. However, the 47-year-old legend unexpectedly turned heel and viciously attacked Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Last night on RAW, the two came face-to-face for the first time since the premium live event.

While addressing Cena and Rhodes' confrontation on her Eyes Up Here podcast, ECW legend Francine predicted that the 16-time world champion would knock out The American Nightmare at this year's Show of Shows and win his 17th title. Meanwhile, she speculated that Rhodes would recapture the title again down the line:

"I think Cody's gonna get the sh*t knocked out of him and I think Cena will take the belt. That's what I'm hoping for. And then later down the line Cody gets it back and then he's out the door," she said. [13:47 - 13:57]

Ex-WWE writer criticized Cody Rhodes after his actions on RAW

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo also discussed John Cena's first promo after his heel turn. The wrestling veteran claimed it felt forced despite the 47-year-old legend's effort to make it make sense.

Meanwhile, Russo also addressed Cody Rhodes and Cena's confrontation. The 64-year-old criticized The American Nightmare's reaction after what happened at Elimination Chamber:

"What would Austin do? Guys, let's not forget. The last time Cody saw Cena, he kicked him square in the nuts. And Cody's gonna go out there and have a conversation with him? And Cody's gonna get over on him by saying he's a whiny b*tch. No bro, he kicked you in the balls and you did nothing. He kicked you in the balls and he was standing in front of you and the best you could do was call him a whiny b*tch. Again, I say this all the time put Austin in that spot. Can you imagine what would happen?" [From 8:07 onwards]

It'll be interesting to see what will happen between Cena and Rhodes heading into their WrestleMania match.

Please credit Eyes Up Here and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

