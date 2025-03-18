WWE veteran frustrated with Cody Rhodes after RAW segment with John Cena: "You did nothing" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Cody Rhodes confronting John Cena on RAW. The two stars were in the ring during the opening segment of the red brand.

Cena walked out to the ring and cut a scathing promo on the fans this week. He insulted the WWE Universe for bullying him and forcing him to be their puppet. As he was dissing the audience, Cody interrupted John and called him out for being a "whiny b*tch."

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo recalled the last time Cena and Cody Rhodes were in the ring. He pointed out that the 16-time world champion brutally assaulted Cody and all he did this week was call his opponent names. The veteran writer felt a significant star like Stone Cold Steve Austin would have unleashed hell if he were in Rhodes' spot.

"What would Austin do? Guys, let's not forget. The last time Cody saw Cena, he kicked him square in the nuts. And Cody's gonna go out there and have a conversation with him? And Cody's gonna get over on him by saying he's a whiny b*tch. No bro, he kicked you in the balls and you did nothing. He kicked you in the balls and he was standing in front of you and the best you could do was call him a whiny b*tch. Again, I say this all the time put Austin in that spot. Can you imagine what would happen?" [From 8:07 onwards]

Cody Rhodes urged Cena to bring his best at WrestleMania when the two megastars collide. The American Nightmare pointed out that he took Cena's brutal beating but was still standing.

