WWE veteran lashes out at John Cena's forced promo on RAW: "It's not making any sense" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about John Cena's promo on RAW this week. The Cenation Leader trashed the WWE Universe during the opening segment of the show.

The 16-time World Champion kicked off Monday Night RAW this week with a scathing promo. He called out his "toxic" relationship with the WWE Universe and even berated fans for making him the butt of jokes for over two decades.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that the whole angle was coming across as forced. He noted that John Cena's absence from recent TV tapings was making it difficult for the creative team to build up the story. The veteran writer lauded the legend for trying to make sense of the storyline with his latest promo.

"This whole thing is very forced. The problem is there wasn't a story, something didn't develop over time. We had a couple of problems. This was a last-minute decision, we're doing this without having Cena every week. So there was no story leading up to this, this came out of nowhere. And now, Cena's in the ring trying his best to make sense out of it and it's not making any sense." [From 2:40 onwards]

Cody Rhodes confronted his WrestleMania challenger this week. The Undisputed WWE Champion called John Cena a "b*tch" and urged him to bring his best when they square off at WrestleMania.

