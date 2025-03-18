3 reasons why John Cena didn't debut a new theme song on WWE RAW

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw John Cena make his first television appearance since turning his back on Cody Rhodes, on the same night the former won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Fans had high expectations that John Cena would emerge on WWE RAW with a new and darker theme song and attire following his heel turn. However, The Franchise Player didn’t show up with new music or a change of clothes.

Even in his promo, Cena mentioned fans always demand, even in this situation they wanted him to bring new attire and new music but he was not going to listen to them anymore.

This article looks into three potential reasons why John Cena did not debut a new theme or attire:

#3. WWE wants John Cena to change character unexpectedly

Fans had a massive hope that on account 20th anniversary of John Cena’s iconic theme “My time is Now.” The Leader of Cenation didn’t come out with a new theme song, leaving those in attendance disappointed.

However, there is a possibility that the Stamford-based promotion wants to keep things unpredictable just like Cena’s shocking heel turn when people expected it the least.

A similar thing happened with Roman Reigns debuting his new heel theme song in 2021 in a match against Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown, rather than at a premium live event as many had expected.

Pulling unexpected moves like these makes it even more engaging for fans and would garner an organic reaction from the WWE Universe.

#2. Cena establishing himself as a heel

The Franchise Player has recently embraced his new sinister side. During his promo, Cena mentioned that he had always taken care of his fans, but they had never done anything for him in return. The latter even labeled them as selfish and asserted that their relationship with him was dysfunctional and toxic.

Additionally, the 16-time World Champion expressed that the WWE Universe does not deserve new music or merchandise, and this move has helped the Leader of Cenation establish himself as a heel. Bringing in a new theme song and an altered attire could have led to cheers and could have tarnished Cena’s heel status.

#1. WWE appears to be taking it slow with John Cena's heel turn

John Cena’s heel turn is an iconic moment in the books and needs to be crafted cautiously as it holds massive potential. The latest promo featuring him was all about Cena introducing the WWE Universe to his new persona and why he had chosen to walk on this dark path, after being babyface for an extended period in his career.

It appears WWE is taking everything slowly with Cena’s character and there is a chance he could debut a new theme and attire at some point, similar to what The Rock did last year. However, at this point nothing is set in stone.

