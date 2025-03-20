Unexpected huge WWE legend returning to join The Rock & John Cena's team is possible, says veteran; would cost Cody Rhodes the title at WrestleMania

John Cena and The Rock have joined forces against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman recently suggested another legend could return after three years to align with The Franchise Player and The Final Boss.

Earlier this month, Cena turned heel and joined forces with The Rock as they and Travis Scott ganged up on The American Nightmare at Elimination Chamber. While The Leader of Cenation will now challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin teased returning to help the 39-year-old champion at The Show of Shows. The Texas Rattlesnake last appeared at WrestleMania 38 where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Coachman pointed out that the expected scenario is for Austin to interfere to aid The American Nightmare. However, the veteran claimed the 60-year-old legend could instead join forces with Cena and The Rock in a massive swerve.

"The obvious storyline would be, yes, he shows up to help Cody win. But what about this, as Rock is building the group, he's got Travis Scott, who apparently Booker T is training back home, okay. You've got John Cena, 16-time champion. Stone Cold, who's made more money than anybody in the history of the business, what if he came and he's on Rock's team?" Coachman said.

The former interim RAW General Manager proposed a scenario where Austin returns and fans think he is back to save Rhodes before The Texas Rattlesnake surprisingly costs Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship. Coachman pointed out that the visual of the new champion Cena celebrating with The Final Boss and Austin in the middle of the ring would blow up the internet.

"Can you imagine, he comes down, the crowd thinks he's doing a babyface save, and all of a sudden he pulls a heel move and somehow screws Cody over and that allows John Cena to beat the ultimate babyface. And now you got Rock, Stone Cold, Cena standing in the middle of the ring, Cena is the new champ. Would that not blow up the internet?" Coachman added. [50:54 - 51:44]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Greg Gagne thinks another WWE legend will cost Cody Rhodes the title at WrestleMania 41

Wrestling veteran Greg Gagne also addressed the upcoming battle between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at this year's Show of Shows.

The 76-year-old predicted that The Rock would be the one to cost The American Nightmare the title at WrestleMania 41:

"I think in WrestleMania that The Rock is going to end up screwing Cody, causing him to lose the match to Cena. So, Cena gets that record of the 17," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare does indeed lose the title due to outside interference come WrestleMania 41.

Please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription, if you use the quotes from the first part of this article.

