WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently addressed John Cena's heel turn. Meanwhile, he refused to offer advice to the newly-turned villain.

The Leader of the Cenation returned earlier this year to kick off his retirement tour. He won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Later that same night, the 16-time World Champion surprisingly turned heel and attacked his Show of Shows opponent, aligning himself with The Rock.

In a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, The Texas Rattlesnake discussed Cena's heel turn, pointing out that the 16-time World Champion might have turned more babyface depending on how fans would react to him:

"Man, I haven't really thought about it. You know, at some point everybody turns I guess. Just the point that he turned, so, you know, it'd be interesting. Did he turn heel or did he turn more babyface? You know, the fans love him, they might take this and run the other way with it, who knows. I like John. We've always gotten along well and I'm happy for him," he said. [From 16:46 to 17:16]

Meanwhile, Austin refused to give Cena advice following his heel turn, disclosing that he should not have turned villain himself at WrestleMania 17, dubbing it a "sh*t move." He stated that he feels he is not in a position to offer the Leader of the Cenation any tips:

"People didn't want me to turn heel, and so I should have never done that. So, I don't think that I'm in a position that I need to offer John Cena any advice from Steve Austin," The Texas Rattlesnake added. [H/T: SI]

Stone Cold Steve Austin provided a health update ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

Following John Cena's heel turn and his alliance with The Rock against Cody Rhodes, Stone Cold Steve Austin teased returning to help The American Nightmare at WrestleMania. The 39-year-old Undisputed WWE Champion is set to defend his title against the Leader of the Cenation at The Show of Shows.

Ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals, The Texas Rattlesnake provided a health update during his interview with Takedown on SI:

"I'm right at three months recovery. I can't run on this knee. So, I would say I'm 25 to 30%. I'm just doing body weight squats and just other stuff that my physical therapist told me. The best thing about the knee is I'm out of pain. I was in so much pain, because there was so much arthritis and I was bone on bone, so immediately when they cut all that stuff out, you know, you're dealing with the healing process, but it (s*cks) being in pain for all those years. I delayed it and I'm in a good place. I just gotta get healed up," he said. [H/T: SI]

It would be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer would play a role in the ongoing storyline between John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and The Rock.

