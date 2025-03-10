Huge WWE legend must help Cody Rhodes against John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania, says Hall of Famer

Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently suggested a huge legend must help The American Nightmare.

The Leader of the Cenation turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match and attacked his WrestleMania 41 opponent, joining forces with The Rock in the process. Meanwhile, The Final Boss' historic rival Stone Cold Steve Austin teased returning at this year's Show of Shows to help The American Nightmare.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff addressed the possibility of The Texas Rattlesnake aiding the Undisputed WWE Champion against Cena and The Rock. He claimed it must happen, pointing out that Austin had a lot of history with The American Nightmare's father, Dusty Rhodes. The former RAW General Manager urged the Stamford-based company to book Stone Cold.

"That's kinda cool. I like it. It can make sense for a lot of reasons. Dusty and Steve go back. There's connective tissue there. There's legendary connective tissue there, legendary. The story's already been told. It's out there just wanting to be assembled in a fresh way as a backdrop for a compelling story with a feel-good ending. Somebody write that story, please. It's not that hard, half the work is done, use AI, I don't care. Somebody complete that story," Bischoff said.

The 69-year-old further stated that Triple H and his creative team can interject Austin into the storyline using the relationship between Rhodes' father and The Texas Rattlesnake. The latter had credited The American Dream for being the reason why he pursued wrestling and revealed that he had had a major influence on his career.

"Give me a reason. Give me a motivation. Give me that inciting incident that takes place early on in the trajectroy of this storyline where Steve Austin is interjected into the story and ask AI to go build on the history of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Dusty Rhodes to provide a backdrop narrative as to why this is important and then take us through that story. Take us through that arc. Put Steve in jeopardy, raise the stakes halfway through, and then hook me and pay that story off in a way that just makes me feel better about life in general. And it can be done. Yep, it can be done. Do it!" Bischoff added. [26:47 - 28:22]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Ex-WWE writer also thinks Stone Cold Steve Austin could help Cody Rhodes

On an episode of The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin's potential comeback to help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

The wrestling veteran claimed it would make sense due to the history between The Texas Rattlesnake and The Rock in WWE.

"Obviously, with the history between The Rock and Steve Austin, it would make all the sense in the world for Austin to make a return," Russo said.

Austin last appeared at WrestleMania 38 where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match on the first night of the WWE premium live event. He also appeared on night two to deliver a Stone Cold Stunner to Austin Theory, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee.

