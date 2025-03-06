3 Ways Stone Cold Steve Austin can help Cody Rhodes against John Cena and The Rock

John Cena shocked the world by selling his soul to The Rock and turning on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025, turning heel for the first time since 2003. The Rock-Cena alliance presents a formidable challenge to The American Nightmare.

Ad

The number game will catch up on Rhodes quickly, but the Undisputed WWE Champion could get some assistance. Stone Cold Steve Austin has teased his involvement in the developing saga between Rhodes and Cena.

Let's look at three ways Steve Austin can help Rhodes against Cena and The Rock:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

#3. Stone Cold Steve Austin could serve as Special Guest Referee for Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Ad

Trending

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena has been confirmed for WrestleMania 41 and will likely take the main event spot. However, with several combustible elements, including a power-consumed Final Boss calling the shots, Triple H may book a Special Guest Referee for the bout.

Enter Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Rock will certainly attempt to get involved in the Undisputed WWE Championship match at The Show of Shows. Austin, given his history with The Great One, would be an excellent choice to neutralize The Final Boss and call a fair match.

Ad

Furthermore, the Texas Rattlesnake has served a similar role at The Show of Shows. At WrestleMania 27, he officiated the underwhelming match between Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler.

#2. The Texas Rattlesnake could attack The Rock and Travis Scott before WrestleMania 41

The Final Boss' status for WrestleMania 41 currently remains unclear, and it's possible that he may not appear at The Show of Shows. WWE could write an angle to keep the Hollywood megastar out of 'Mania.

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin could assault The Rock and Travis Scott, also involved in the beatdown on Cody Rhodes, before WrestleMania 41, preventing the two stars from appearing on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This would ensure that Rhodes has a fair match with John Cena and reduce the chances of overbooking the massive title bout.

#1. Steve Austin could return at WrestleMania to help Cody Rhodes defeat John Cena

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin was initially set to interfere in Cody Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Unfortunately, a deal could not be reached, and The Undertaker took Austin's spot in the critically acclaimed Bloodline Rules Match.

However, Triple H now has another opportunity to include Austin at The Show of Shows. The Final Boss could make Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena a Bloodline Rules Match, which would inevitably break down in an interference spree.

After The Rock's inevitable interference, the glass could shatter to a thunderous pop. Austin could then deliver a Stunner to The Final Boss and help Rhodes retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback