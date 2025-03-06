Stone Cold Steve Austin could appear at WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE writer, to help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has more friends in the business now than last year when he entered WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion gave his take on whether Stone Cold Steve Austin could appear at WrestleMania 41 to help The American Nightmare.

Last year, fans expected Stone Cold to appear at WrestleMania XL to help Cody Rhodes. Instead, The Undertaker and John Cena were the legends that showed up in Philadelphia to make sure The American Nightmare finished his story against Roman Reigns. Speaking on the Coach and Bro Live on Behind The Turnbuckles Studios, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his take on whether Stone Cold Steve Austin could return to WWE and help Rhodes.

The veteran stated it was quite possible, given Austin's history with The Final Boss, and it wouldn't come as a surprise to him if The Texas Rattlesnake appeared at the event in Las Vegas to assist The American Nightmare against The Rock and John Cena.

"Obviously, with the history between The Rock and Steve Austin, it would make all the sense in the world for Austin to make a return," Russo said. [From 14:22 to 14:34]

Russo also added Steve Austin would be more driven by a good creative plan as opposed to money, before making an appearance in such a capacity.

"So it's not about money. It's really about creative, and it's really about the story. And if they could come up with something interesting that Austin would like, I would not be surprised at all to see him at WrestleMania," Russo added. [From 15:03 to 15:20]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Stone Cold Steve Austin on whether he would return to WWE for WrestleMania 41

In 2022, Steve Austin stepped out of retirement for a No Holds Barred Match against Kevin Owens, which he won, and then returned to his life away from the squared circle.

In an interview with The Schmo, the WWE Hall of Famer teased the possibility of appearing in Las Vegas to help Cody Rhodes against The Rock and John Cena. While The Texas Rattlesnake didn't give a straight answer, he stated that anything could happen.

"This year, it's going to be in Las Vegas, and it's going to be pretty damn awesome. [Schmo: You're going to be helping Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?] Hey, I've not been in contact with anybody. So, I guess anything can happen," Austin said. [From 02:45 to 2:55]

It'll be interesting to see what's next heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

