Stone Cold Steve Austin teases WrestleMania 41 appearance to help Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes against John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes needs all the help he can get at WrestleMania 41 against The Rock and John Cena. Meanwhile, Stone Cold Steve Austin recently teased the possibility of appearing at the premium live event.

Last year, John Cena was a big factor in Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania XL against Roman Reigns. The Leader of Cenation attacked Reigns and Solo Sikoa to even the playing field. However, the landscape has flipped since Cena turned heel and aligned with The Rock, heading into WrestleMania 41.

In an interview with The Schmo, the host asked Stone Cold Steve Austin for his take on this year's event in Las Vegas. During this, the question of whether Austin would appear at WrestleMania 41 to help Cody Rhodes against John Cena popped up. The WWE Hall of Famer teased what might come next by saying that anything can happen.

"This year, it's going to be in Las Vegas, and it's going to be pretty damn awesome. [Schmo: You're going to be helping Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania?] Hey, I've not been in contact with anybody. So, I guess anything can happen," Austin said. (From 02:45 to 2:55)

Check out the video below:

Why did WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin miss WrestleMania XL?

Last year, it took more than Cody Rhodes to take down The Bloodline and dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The likes of Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker played a significant part in The American Nightmare's victory.

However, Stone Cold Steve Austin was teased throughout the story, and many expected The Texas Rattlesnake to take out The Rock at WrestleMania XL. In an interview with Adrian Hernandez on Unlikley, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that he was dealing with some personal problems, which led to his absence from the event.

"Oh, it was close, and they certainly reached out to me. We had conversations, but my wife and I had something going on, and I didn't need to go to Philly at that time. I've said I missed that 'Mania and God dang, Philly was a good town to me back in the day, and I appreciate those fans. I couldn't make it down on that one," Austin said.

Check out the video below:

It'll be interesting to see what transpires next on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit The Schmo and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

