"He was bleeding bad" - Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals the match that made him pursue wrestling

Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed the exact match which made him want to pursue professional wrestling as a career. The match in question features one of the most popular stars of all time - 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, where wrestling stars revealed their favorite or most important matches, the Rattlesnake named a Dusty Rhodes match he watched live with his mother as a child. The match took place in the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, Texas.

Here's what Stone Cold Steve Austin had to say on the match:

“Dusty Rhodes was bleeding, and he was bleeding bad.”

“There was a security guard right nearby, and I looked over at my mother, who was reading her Redbook magazine, and said, ‘Gawdang, why won’t the security guard help Dusty?’ I was so angry that no one would help him. I was only seven or eight years old, so it was a shoot to me. That was the defining moment for me; I said right then that’s what I was going to do." - Sports Illustrated

Steve Austin also names other classic stars he enjoyed to watch

One More Round!! RT @WWE: The eight-part documentary series begins with a look at the career of @steveaustinBSR on Sunday, April 18 at 8/7 C. #WWEonAE @AETV @biography pic.twitter.com/P2CEBByPP8 — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) February 24, 2021

Austin would go on to list a couple of other big names in wrestling whom he would watch, as he began his training and would grow into the business to become one of the biggest names the industry has ever seen. But Austin made it clear that everything started with watching the iconic Dusty Rhodes perform live:

“Later on, when I got a scholarship to North Texas State, I was only 30 miles from the Sportatorium. I’d go down there Friday nights and Saturday mornings, throw stuff at the heels, admire the Von Erichs and love the Freebirds. I eventually went to a seminar and joined the business, so the rest is history, but that night watching Dusty was the moment for me. I’ll never forget it.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to be the subject of a new documentary from WWE and A&E. The debut episode will premiere on April 18th.