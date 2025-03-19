Massive WWE legend will cost Cody Rhodes the title against John Cena at WrestleMania, says veteran

Cody Rhodes will put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Greg Gagne recently predicted that a huge legend would interfere in the match to cost The American Nightmare the title.

The 39-year-old champion had a heated feud with The Rock heading into WrestleMania 40. Although they seemed to have buried the hatchet earlier this year, their rivalry reignited at Elimination Chamber when Rhodes refused to sell his soul to The Final Boss. The latter then joined the Men's Elimination Chamber winner, John Cena, and Travis Scott in beating up The American Nightmare inside the ring. Last Monday on RAW, Rhodes confronted The Franchise Player for the first time since the latter's heel turn.

Although Cena did not mention The Rock in his first heel promo, wrestling veteran Greg Gagne was convinced The Final Boss would play a role in the title match at WrestleMania. Speaking on the Straight Talk with The Boss podcast, Gagne predicted that The Rock would interfere to cost Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena, helping the latter to capture his 17th World Title.

"I think in WrestleMania that The Rock is going to end up scr*wing Cody, causing him to lose the match to Cena. So, Cena gets that record of the 17," he said. [From 15:48 - 16:07]

Francine thinks John Cena will knock out Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, ECW legend Francine addressed John Cena's opening segment on Monday Night RAW, praising it for being a classic heel promo.

The 53-year-old veteran also predicted the outcome of Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, disclosing that she thinks The Franchise Player would capture the title after knocking The American Nightmare out.

"I think Cody's gonna get the sh*t knocked out of him and I think Cena will take the belt. That's what I'm hoping for. And then later down the line Cody gets it back and then he's out the door," she said.

It would be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes' championship reign comes to an end in Las Vegas.

