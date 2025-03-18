"You're a d*ck" - Ex-WWE star sends message to John Cena following his promo on RAW

John Cena addressed his character change last night on WWE RAW. After the show, a former superstar sent a message to the 16-time World Champion.

The Franchise Player turned heel earlier this month, attacking his WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Last night on RAW, the 47-year-old legend cut his first promo since undergoing the character change, claiming he was in a toxic relationship with fans and was breaking up with them. Meanwhile, he pointed out that he was not a babyface or a heel, saying that he was a human being.

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, former superstar Francine said that Cena cut a classic heel promo on the red brand, disclosing that she enjoyed it. Meanwhile, she sent him a brief message, calling him a "d*ck":

"He came off, you know, 'I'm not a babyface. I'm not a heel. I'm a human being.' And right then and there, no, you're a d*ck, right? We know. We've seen what you did before. I thought it was a great delivery although he is an actor, so he knows how to deliver his lines. But I liked it. I enjoyed it. I thought it was really well done. I thought the interaction with the crowd was great," she said. [2:20 - 2:46]

Francine thinks John Cena will win the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania

Francine addressed the upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship between John Cena and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 on the same episode of her Eyes Up Here podcast.

The former WWE star predicted that Cena would beat The American Nightmare at this year's Show of Shows before the latter recaptures the title later.

"I think Cody's gonna get the sh*t knocked out of him and I think Cena will take the belt. That's what I'm hoping for. And then later down the line Cody gets it back and then he's out the door," she said.

It will be interesting to see if Cena would win his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41.

