WWE veteran details how John Cena could get more heel heat from fans: "I hate to say this" (Exclusive)

WWE star John Cena has the pro wrestling world talking after his promo on RAW this week. Veteran wrestling writer Vince Russo discussed the fallout from the segment.

Ad

During his promo, Cena berated the WWE Universe. He insulted his supporters for bullying him and forcing him to be their puppet for 25 years. The legend announced that he was ending the "toxic relationship" with fans and calling his own shots.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that John Cena needed to borrow from his Make-A-Wish efforts. He felt the 16-time World Champion must berate kids from the foundation to get nuclear heat on him. The former writer argued that the promo on RAW barely made sense and needed more substance.

Ad

Trending

"When you listen to what he's saying, it's like brother, this just doesn't make any sense. I mean, seriously, I hate to say this. The only way he could ever get any heat is you gotta bring up the Make-A-Wish. You gotta say, 'They made me do that. Those kids were ungrateful. I hated it.' That's where you gotta go. I wrote down a lot of these one-liners and it just doesn't make any sense." [From 3:30 onwards]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

John Cena faced insane backlash from the fans in attendance this week. However, he was unfazed and continued to make his point amid the chorus of boos. It will be interesting to see how Cena responds to fan reactions when he sets foot inside the ring against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback