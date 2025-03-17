Cody Rhodes to suffer another shocking betrayal; legend to turn heel in scenario proposed by WWE analyst

Cody Rhodes was recently betrayed by his role model, John Cena, at WWE Elimination Chamber. A WWE analyst recently suggested The American Nightmare could fall victim to another massive betrayal at WrestleMania.

After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match, the Leader of the Cenation unexpectedly attacked Cody Rhodes after the latter refused to sell his soul to The Rock. With his actions, the Leader of the Cenation aligned himself with The Final Boss. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin teased returning at WrestleMania 41 to aid The American Nightmare against his historic rival, The Rock, and Cena. While addressing the upcoming match between Rhodes and Cena on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed the Leader of the Cenation has a very good chance of walking out with the title.

However, he pointed out that a Stone Cold Steve Austin appearance could change the equation unless The Texas Rattlesnake also turns heel on the current champion:

"I think that there's a very good chance that John Cena wins the WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. You know, I think that with John Cena as champion, first of all, it leaves WrestleMania on a bummer, but WrestleMania 39 was left on a bummer, so it's not unprecedented. With Stone Cold being there, I think it does change things. But who knows? Maybe Austin will turn heel too. He's done it before at WrestleMania," he said. [28:22 - 28:50]

Stone Cold Steve Austin regretted turning heel at WWE WrestleMania 17

Over two decades ago, Stone Cold Steve Austin shocked the world by turning heel, aligning himself with Mr. McMahon. The heel turn led to him beating The Rock and winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 17.

In a recent interview with The Takedown with SI, The Texas Rattlesnake disclosed that he regretted turning heel, claiming the fans were not ready for it:

"When I turned heel at what WrestleMania 17, the people didn't want me to turn heel. It was a force to turn. It was my idea. Vince always likes to do something big on a WrestleMania. So, I suggested that. And he said, okay, but it was a s**t move. People weren't ready for it. People didn't want it," he said. [H/T: SI]

Stone Cold Steve Austin was recently confirmed to be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend to appear at WWE World. It would be interesting to see if he indeed shows up at the Showcase of the Immortals for the first time in three years.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

